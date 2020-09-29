Coronavirus/INSP: In 15 counties and Bucharest Municipality caseload exceeds 100 per 100,000 inhabitants

Coronavirus/INSP: In 15 counties and Bucharest Municipality caseload exceeds 100 per 100,000 inhabitants. As many as 34.3 per cent of all cases of novel coronavirus infections were registered in the week September 21 - 27 in Bucharest, Iasi, Bacau, Constanta and Brasov, the National Institute of Public Health reported on Tuesday. According to the same source, 31 per cent of the total deaths were registered in Bucharest, Prahova, Arad, Bihor and Iasi. "In 15 counties and the Municipality of Bucharest there is a cumulative incidence rate of over 100 per 100,000 inhabitants," the same source states. At the same time, 1 in 25 of the total cases was registered among the medical staff. "As many as 81.1 per cent of all deaths were in people over 60, and 59.9 per cent of deaths were in men. 95.2 per cent of the people who died had at least one associated comorbidity," INSP's weekly report said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]