Romania reports more than 1,400 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Romania reports more than 1,400 coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Romania added 1,470 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 125,414 on Tuesday, September 29, according to the daily report released at 13:00. The new cases were recorded out of 21,330 tests performed in the past 24 hours. Separate from the new cases, 512 patients (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]