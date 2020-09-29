Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi sworn in as European Chief Prosecutor

Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi sworn in as European Chief Prosecutor. Laura Codruţa Kovesi, the head of European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), and the 22 EU prosecutors of the EPPO took their oath of office in a ceremony at the European Court of Justice on September 28. The EPPO is the EU body tasked with investigating and prosecuting fraud and other crimes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]