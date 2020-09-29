Roland Berger: Building Materials Market Up On Average 9%/Year Over Last Years, Up To EUR4B In 2019



Roland Berger: Building Materials Market Up On Average 9%/Year Over Last Years, Up To EUR4B In 2019.

Romania’s building materials market has increased on average 9% per year over the past years, reaching EUR4 billion in 2019, with market players significantly focusing on certain segments, per an analysis by strategic consultancy firm Roland Berger, conducted in March-August (...)