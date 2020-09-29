Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,470 to 125,414

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,470 to 125,414. As many as 1,470 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Tuesday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before. Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 125,414 on Tuesday. As many as 100,636 persons were declared cured. According to GCS, 2,393,670 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 21,330 were performed in the last 24 hours - 12,992 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 8,338 upon request. Another 44 people - 30 men and 14 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,792. According to the GCS, all deaths recorded are of patients who presented comorbidities. A number of 7,527 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities. There were 551 patients admitted to ICUs. In Romania, 10,435 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,341 are in institutional isolation. Also, 23,816 people are in quarantine at home, and 179 in institutional quarantine. A number of 512 people were retested and reconfirmed to be positive. The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus stays put, at 6,694, while the number of deaths, 126, remained unchanged since the last report. Bucharest City (291), Cluj County (73), Ilfov (66), and Bacau County (60) recorded the most significant number of new cases since the last report. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 222 fines amounting to 44,850 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most COVID-19 cases so far have been registered in Bucharest - 17,062 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,489, Brasov - 6,030, Prahova - 5,809 and Arges - 5,507. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, Oana Ghita, editors: Claudia Stanescu, Catalin Alexandru, Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]