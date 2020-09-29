French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?

French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?. French group Renault, the owner of Romanian carmaker Dacia, officially presented on September 29 the third generation of its best-selling models Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan. The new generation models come with new design, new platform and new equipment. “With the third generation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]