FP Hopes Future Government Brings Hidroelectrica to the Stock Market in 2021

FP Hopes Future Government Brings Hidroelectrica to the Stock Market in 2021. Shares of Romania's Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) generated a return of 283% since stock market listing in January 2011 to end-August 2020, and its total distribution yield has been constantly around 10% in the past 10 years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]