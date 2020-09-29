|
BucharestMayor Firea: Lack of respect for our voters to ally ourselves with Ponta and Negoita
Sep 29, 2020
BucharestMayor Firea: Lack of respect for our voters to ally ourselves with Ponta and Negoita.
Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea declared on Tuesday that it would have been a lack of respect for the people of Bucharest who voted with the Social Democrats for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to ally themselves now "with their own assassins", namely Victor Ponta and Robert Negoita.
"I told the chairman [ed.n. - Marcel Ciolacu] only my point of view and he agreed with it, that we cannot negotiate with the political terrorists, those who wanted to bury PSD. They must be on their way and we must follow our own path . That's it! Let's be on our way. A lot, a little, as much as we had, but it's ours. It would have been a lack of respect for the people of Bucharest who voted for us to ally ourselves with our own assassins, that is, with Messrs. Ponta and Negoita. Let them be on their way, we have nothing to do with them, we are not at war with them, but we aren't going to invite them now with great honors, perhaps even make a bread together to eat," said Firea at the PSD headquarters.
She added that PSD really wanted an alliance in Bucharest in the local elections with Pro Romania, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the Humanist Power Party (PPUSL), but reasons that cannot be attributed to the Social Democrats prevented the completion of such an alliance.
"I did not want to put pressure on the party, to tell the party to do anything, to give them 200 parliamentarians just for me, I did not want to burden PSD only for Bucharest, so as to promise many positions of parliamentarians in the country and then, somehow, I should win, but all my colleagues in the country should consider me guilty that they have practically reduced their number of parliamentarians, because I am the reason they have eliminated maybe colleagues who are more deserving and who would have been cut off from the list to make way for those in Pro Romania. Now the waters have parted, I was indeed somewhat less communicatively involved as regards Mr. Basescu and Mr. Ponta in the campaign, because I went on the idea that each bird loves to hear himself sing. If you expose all those lies, the inventions of Mr. Basescu, who did nothing as general mayor, he indebted the most the Bucharesters, we have to pay serious money because of him, not to mention the Constanda case. (...) I am surprised, it was only his sharp tongue that got as much as he got, in my opinion he didn't deserve much, but that's it, there are a lot of people who are fooled only by a sharp and poisonous tongue," said Firea.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
