Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider restrictions as number of new cases stays above 2,000



Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider restrictions as number of new cases stays above 2,000.

Romania added 2,086 new COVID-19 infection cases from Wednesday noon until Thursday noon (October 1), from close to 25,800 tests processed in this interval. Bucharest recorded 301 new cases, followed by Iasi, with 133 new cases, Constanta – 122, and Cluj and Bacau counties – 104 new cases each. (...)