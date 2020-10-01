Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Reports RON1.8M Loss In 1H/2020 Under Pandemic Impact

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Reports RON1.8M Loss In 1H/2020 Under Pandemic Impact. Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu, the second largest player on the local dental services market, reported a loss of RON1.8 million in January-June 2020, compared with a net result of RON3 million in the same period in 2019, and total revenue of RON21.7 million, down 2.4% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]