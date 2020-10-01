 
Romaniapress.com

October 1, 2020

Local Elections2020/PSD's Firea: It's diabolical plan to defraud elections
Oct 1, 2020

Local Elections2020/PSD's Firea: It's diabolical plan to defraud elections.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the Capital City Hall, Gabriela Firea, declared on Thursday that the Liberals have devised a "diabolical plan" to defraud the elections, claiming that the difference in votes between herself and the right-wing candidate, Nicusor Dan, is probably "taken out of context, of the pen." "I want you to imagine, if PSD had been in power and organized the elections in such a way and PNL [the National Liberal Party] and USR [Save Romania Union] would have brought evidence, as we are bringing, what would have happened. The world would have probably taken to the street, there would probably have been an extraordinary pressure for the Government to fall, plain and simple, because it is the worst mistake in front of the citizens to confiscate their vote," said Firea, at the PSD headquarters. She mentioned that the plan would have been set up starting from the CURS-Avangarde exit poll. "I have heard that the Prime Minister is very reassured and calm, although he should not have been, because it is a big stain on democracy, but also a big and ugly stain on his cheek, saying that the difference between me and Mr. Nicusor Dan is considerable anyway, even if the votes were counted and the elections were re-run, this would be the result. No. I think it was a very well-established plan. A few days before the elections, the PNL leadership was already resigned to losing the elections in the Capital, but at the last minute they thought that they still could not leave things like that. Then they thought of a diabolical plan, this explains the enormous difference, which has nothing to do with reality, which was announced by the CURS-Avangarde exit poll on Sunday night, 10 percent between me and Nicusor Dan. An exit poll should not exceed the margin of error of 1.5%, so it practically broke all negative records, it will remain globally in sociology books as the most rigged exit-poll on the planet, preparing the fraud," said Gabriela Firea. Firea appreciated that the difference in votes between her and Nicusor Dan is "of the pen". "Now, the difference between us is 4 and a few percent, so not even 5%, probably this is taken out of context, of the pen, of the marker. (...) That's why they are very calm, that they had a a diabolical plan and a plan against the citizens. There is no legitimacy of those who were elected by fraud," Gabriela Firea also stated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - authro: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman visits University of Bucharest to discuss partnership for educational support On the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, HE Mr. Adrian Zuckerman, had a short meeting with the Rector of the University of Bucharest (UB), Professor Marian Preda (photo R). According to a press statement published (...)

National Bank of Romania, a rigid and ankylosed institution, the only one in the region that endangers the country's payment capacity By Constantin Radut Many observers and analysts in Romania wonder why the Central Bank has, in this period of health and economic crisis, no reaction, no initiative and does not send any signal on monetary-foreign exchange policies to support, in one way or another, government measures. The (...)

Deloitte Survey: New loan disbursements can rebound in 2021, supported by regulatory measures to sustain the lending activity of banks Banks in Central and Eastern Europe expect new loan disbursements to rebound in 2021, supported by regulatory measures aiming to sustain the lending activity, after a significant year-on-year decrease in 2020, according to COVID-19 CEE banking sector impact survey, conducted by Deloitte in 12 (...)

PayWell 2020 Survey: Private sector gross wages increased by a year-on-year average of 6.79% in the first half of 2020 But such increases are expected to fall to 4.68% in 2021 The gross wages at private companies increased by a year-on-year average of 6.79% in the first six months of 2020, according to PwC Romania’s PayWell Salary and Benefits 2020 Survey. The respondents estimated that the reported level of (...)

PM Orban: Any attempt to extend the mandate of the current Parliament will generate negative consequences Prime Minister Ludovic Orban claimed on Friday that the extension of the mandate of the current Parliament will generate “negative consequences”, since the current Legislature is “dominated” by the PSD (Social Democratic Party), which is “just as inclined to do harm to Romania”. He was asked, in a (...)

President Iohannis sends US counterpart Donald Trump "get well soon" message President Klaus Iohannis sent today his American counterpart Donald Trump a “get well soon” message, wishing him a full and speedy recovery, after the US President announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Agerpres informs. “My best wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania (...)

Attorney of Bucharest Sector 1 PSD branch: With mismatching numbers at 17 polling places, winner can't be declared Attorney of the Bucharest Sector 1 Social Democratic Party’s branch, Mihai Dragan, declared on Friday that a winner of this sector’s mayor’s office cannot be declared because even to this day the numbers in the minutes at 17 polling stations do not match, as the number of votes entered in... The (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |