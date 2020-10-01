Romanian digital platform Code of Talent obtains non-reimbursable financing of almost 1 million euros

The Romanian Code of Talent platform, specialized in digitizing the "Learning & Development" and "Business Execution" processes, obtained a non-reimbursable financial assistance of almost 1 million euros from European funds, the company announced, in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The total value of the project "Code of Intelligent Talent - innovation in microlearning through the use of artificial intelligence" (MySmis Code: 129112) is about 1.4 million euros (6,816,925.11 lei), of which approximately 936,000 euros (4,549,174,32 lei) represents the volume of non-reimbursable financing, and about 466,000 euros (2,267,750 lei) the company's contribution. The project runs for a period of 24 months, between August 4, 2020 - August 3, 2022. "The Code of Talent digital platform is based on four pillars. First, personalization: each user learns at their own pace. Second, learning is assisted, with users constantly guided by a trainer or expert. Thirdly, the application offers users the opportunity to communicate and learn collaboratively. And last but not least, the course units are structured in the form of 'missions' that actively involve users. It has long been known that these solutions, which turn the assimilation of often arid information into an attractive game, give excellent results.These characteristics increase the degree of involvement of the participants and lead to a completion rate of courses up to 10 times higher than in the case of conventional e-learning platforms. One of the major disadvantages of traditional e-learning solutions is the high dropout rate among users due to the long duration of the program, of the unattractive presentation or of the lack of a permanent feedback," note the representatives of the platform. Since September 2018, Code of Talent operates as an independent company, and in the last three years the project has attracted funding worth half a million euros, while making its own investments of about 475,000 euros. Code of Talent is a platform available on four continents, currently being delivered in 13 different languages. The platform won the "Best L&D" award at the 2019 HR Excellence Awards Gala for the Coca-Cola 3R Learning Challenge project. Currently, the solution is used by companies such as Coca-Cola, British American Tobacco, Banca Transilvania, Renault, Bosch, OTP Bank and many more. The project is co-financed from the European Regional Development Fund through the 2014 - 2020 Competitiveness Operational Program, under the slogan "Competitiveness together".AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]