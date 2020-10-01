 
Romaniapress.com

October 1, 2020

Romanian digital platform Code of Talent obtains non-reimbursable financing of almost 1 million euros
Oct 1, 2020

Romanian digital platform Code of Talent obtains non-reimbursable financing of almost 1 million euros.

The Romanian Code of Talent platform, specialized in digitizing the "Learning & Development" and "Business Execution" processes, obtained a non-reimbursable financial assistance of almost 1 million euros from European funds, the company announced, in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The total value of the project "Code of Intelligent Talent - innovation in microlearning through the use of artificial intelligence" (MySmis Code: 129112) is about 1.4 million euros (6,816,925.11 lei), of which approximately 936,000 euros (4,549,174,32 lei) represents the volume of non-reimbursable financing, and about 466,000 euros (2,267,750 lei) the company's contribution. The project runs for a period of 24 months, between August 4, 2020 - August 3, 2022. "The Code of Talent digital platform is based on four pillars. First, personalization: each user learns at their own pace. Second, learning is assisted, with users constantly guided by a trainer or expert. Thirdly, the application offers users the opportunity to communicate and learn collaboratively. And last but not least, the course units are structured in the form of 'missions' that actively involve users. It has long been known that these solutions, which turn the assimilation of often arid information into an attractive game, give excellent results.These characteristics increase the degree of involvement of the participants and lead to a completion rate of courses up to 10 times higher than in the case of conventional e-learning platforms. One of the major disadvantages of traditional e-learning solutions is the high dropout rate among users due to the long duration of the program, of the unattractive presentation or of the lack of a permanent feedback," note the representatives of the platform. Since September 2018, Code of Talent operates as an independent company, and in the last three years the project has attracted funding worth half a million euros, while making its own investments of about 475,000 euros. Code of Talent is a platform available on four continents, currently being delivered in 13 different languages. The platform won the "Best L&D" award at the 2019 HR Excellence Awards Gala for the Coca-Cola 3R Learning Challenge project. Currently, the solution is used by companies such as Coca-Cola, British American Tobacco, Banca Transilvania, Renault, Bosch, OTP Bank and many more. The project is co-financed from the European Regional Development Fund through the 2014 - 2020 Competitiveness Operational Program, under the slogan "Competitiveness together".AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman visits University of Bucharest to discuss partnership for educational support On the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, HE Mr. Adrian Zuckerman, had a short meeting with the Rector of the University of Bucharest (UB), Professor Marian Preda (photo R). According to a press statement published (...)

National Bank of Romania, a rigid and ankylosed institution, the only one in the region that endangers the country's payment capacity By Constantin Radut Many observers and analysts in Romania wonder why the Central Bank has, in this period of health and economic crisis, no reaction, no initiative and does not send any signal on monetary-foreign exchange policies to support, in one way or another, government measures. The (...)

Deloitte Survey: New loan disbursements can rebound in 2021, supported by regulatory measures to sustain the lending activity of banks Banks in Central and Eastern Europe expect new loan disbursements to rebound in 2021, supported by regulatory measures aiming to sustain the lending activity, after a significant year-on-year decrease in 2020, according to COVID-19 CEE banking sector impact survey, conducted by Deloitte in 12 (...)

PayWell 2020 Survey: Private sector gross wages increased by a year-on-year average of 6.79% in the first half of 2020 But such increases are expected to fall to 4.68% in 2021 The gross wages at private companies increased by a year-on-year average of 6.79% in the first six months of 2020, according to PwC Romania’s PayWell Salary and Benefits 2020 Survey. The respondents estimated that the reported level of (...)

PM Orban: Any attempt to extend the mandate of the current Parliament will generate negative consequences Prime Minister Ludovic Orban claimed on Friday that the extension of the mandate of the current Parliament will generate “negative consequences”, since the current Legislature is “dominated” by the PSD (Social Democratic Party), which is “just as inclined to do harm to Romania”. He was asked, in a (...)

President Iohannis sends US counterpart Donald Trump "get well soon" message President Klaus Iohannis sent today his American counterpart Donald Trump a “get well soon” message, wishing him a full and speedy recovery, after the US President announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Agerpres informs. “My best wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania (...)

Attorney of Bucharest Sector 1 PSD branch: With mismatching numbers at 17 polling places, winner can't be declared Attorney of the Bucharest Sector 1 Social Democratic Party’s branch, Mihai Dragan, declared on Friday that a winner of this sector’s mayor’s office cannot be declared because even to this day the numbers in the minutes at 17 polling stations do not match, as the number of votes entered in... The (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |