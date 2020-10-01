WWF Romania, another 17 environmental organizations call for Emergency Ordinance to correct Forestry Code

WWF Romania, another 17 environmental organizations call for Emergency Ordinance to correct Forestry Code. In an open letter, WWF Romania and another 17 environmental organizations and forestry associations are calling on the authorities to issue an Emergency Ordinance to correct the provisions of the Forestry Code and start a real reform of the entire forestry sector. In the view of the letter's signatories, the recent amendments to the Forestry Code essentially keep in place the same system that tolerates and covers "theft with formal documents", and the practices thus legislated represent a new failure of the forest sector's reform and do not turn efficient the system for the crackdown on illegal timber exploitation. "Tree marking and the quantitative/qualitative assessment of wood products before harvesting remain the major benchmarks of the control system. This legislates a 'gray' area, which has proven impossible to control. This is basically a refusal to switch to an efficient control of the first placement of the wood on the market - the check of the transports leaving the harvesting site. An aberrant threshold of 10 cubic meters is established to sanction as a forestry crime the transport of wood that is not accompanied by specific documents proving beyond doubt the legality of its source. Statistical data shows that the most common method for illegal timber harvesting is currently the forging of the specific documents regarding the volumes of transported timber. This is why this specific risk must be addressed as a matter of priority by setting up a system of proportionate and dissuasive sanctions," explain the representatives of WWF Romania. The environmental activists are of the opinion that, although any unlawful felling is criminalized as a forestry offense, a reasonable threshold is not established and "unlawful felling" is not unequivocally defined. "Without clarity, these provisions will be inapplicable or risk generating abuses that will hinder the activity of the courts. Designing work plans for wooded areas under 100 hectares becomes practically voluntary and ensuring the guard of privately owned forests, for areas of less than 30 ha for which the form of ownership is not clear, is rendered voluntary, risking to reopen the main source of illegal logging in Romania. The responsibility for the superior use of wood from publicly owned forests is pushed in the form of a 'desire' unfeasibly projected into the future. The development of the forestry infrastructure (an essential aspect for accomplishing this desideratum) does not have the necessary legal support, nor are clear responsibilities set forth for forest owners and managers," the cited source states. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]