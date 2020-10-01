IntMin Vela: 23 persons to be heard over Bucharest District 1 local elections' row

IntMin Vela: 23 persons to be heard over Bucharest District 1 local elections' row. Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday that 23 people who signed seven minutes on the elections in Bucharest District 1 will be heard to establish the correctness of their completion. "The first event was registered at MAI [Ministry of the Interior] on the basis of a 112 phone call. Thus, the MAI has submitted to the Public Prosecutor's Office District 1 a file on which two prosecutors work, together with colleagues from the MAI, and of the 473 minutes, seven are being analysed, and 23 persons who have signed those seven minutes, from all parties, will be heard, given that these minutes can be analysed in connection with the correctness of their completion," said Vela, in a press statement held at the MAI Hqs. In connection with the images that appeared in the media on Wednesday evening, with people searching through the voting bags of the Electoral Office of the District 1 Electoral District, Vela stated that the MAI has taken ex-officio action and now the prosecutors of the Public Prosecutor's Office near District 1 Court are carrying out research in this regard, the conclusions will be brought to the attention of the public as soon as possible. "I confirm that following the analysis and investigations, those present in the warehouse where the ballots are stored are the president of the Electoral Office of District 1, a member of the Electoral Office of District 1, delegate from the PPUSL - the one who stores a bag, the president of polling section No. 141 from District 1, the one that is seen to be picking up a bag, and three observers, candidates from political parties, who oversee the procedure, with the approval of the president of the District Electoral Office District 1," Vela said. The Minister of the Interior added that 1,128 events were reported in Sunday's local elections, 461 of which were unconfirmed, and in 279 cases criminal files were drawn up and sent to the public prosecutor's office.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]