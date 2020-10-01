PM Orban on International Day of Older Persons: Pensions raised to maximum affordable level

PM Orban on International Day of Older Persons: Pensions raised to maximum affordable level. Pensions have been raised to the maximum level allowed by the country's situation and the current extremely trying times, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in a message sent on Thursday on the International Day of Older Persons. "Conveying today a kind thought and gratitude to our parents and grandparents, on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons. To those who have built with great effort today's society, communities and families, we owe a peaceful and dignified life. We equally owe them the truth, as an elementary form of respect. I am convinced that most of them, poised and wise as we know them, understand that the pensions have been raised to the maximum level allowed by the country's situation and the extremely difficult trials we are going through. And they have the deepest understanding of the fact that promises are easy to make, but the word is hard to keep," Orban said in his message. According to the PM, "the ongoing health crisis also shows us that we must protect those who have taken care of us for our entire life." "Whether we follow the safety rules or help them make an online appointment, whether we do their shopping or give them a simple phone call, it is important that the elderly do not feel alone. I wish everyone good health, peace and strength!," Orban wrote in the conclusion of the message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]