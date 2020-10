Haier to open refrigerator factory in Romania next spring

Haier to open refrigerator factory in Romania next spring. The factory currently under construction by the Chinese group Haier in Aricestii Rahtivani, Prahova county, will be ready in the spring of 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported. It will produce refrigerators for the European market. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The investment is EUR 53 million, and about (...)