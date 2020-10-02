RO firms kept pay rise promises in 2020, but 2021 expectations are more conservative

RO firms kept pay rise promises in 2020, but 2021 expectations are more conservative. Gross wages in Romanian private companies increased by an average of 6.79% in the first half of this year (H1), and the annual growth will remain the same until the end of the year, according to PwC Romania's PayWell 2020 salary study. The average wage increase is expected to ease to 4.68% in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]