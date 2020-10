Stock of large-sized bank deposits in Romania rises by 8.9% in H1

Stock of large-sized bank deposits in Romania rises by 8.9% in H1. Over 44,000 Romanians held bank deposits above the guaranteed threshold of EUR 100,000 in the first half of the year. The cumulative value of their savings was about EUR 9.6 billion, Mediafax reported. Compared to the end of last year, the number of Romanians with