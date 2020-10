Romania’s forex reserves shrink in September after Eurobond repayment

Romania’s forex reserves shrink in September after Eurobond repayment. The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) went down to EUR 32.6 billion at the end of September, from EUR 35.8 bln at the end of August. The EUR 3.2 bln drop was mainly due to the repayment of EUR 2.1 bln Eurobonds issued by the Government in 2013 that matured last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]