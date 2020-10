Bucharest’s subway operator to buy Alstom trains for new line

Bucharest's subway operator to buy Alstom trains for new line. The Bucharest subway operator, Metrorex, will buy 30 trains from French producer Alstom to serve the new M5 line recently inaugurated. The contract's value is RON 1.2 billion (EUR 255 million). In the first phase, Alstom will deliver 13 trains for the Eroilor - Raul