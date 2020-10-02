Regulator slaps heavy fines on large Romanian insurer, lifts managers’ licenses

Regulator slaps heavy fines on large Romanian insurer, lifts managers’ licenses. Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) fined local insurer Euroins with RON 2.1 million (EUR 0.4 mln) and withdrew the licenses of the company's general manager and executive director, daily Bursa reported. Euroins was the fourth-biggest insurer in Romania by revenues in 2019, with a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]