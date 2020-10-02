 
October 2, 2020

Regulator slaps heavy fines on large Romanian insurer, lifts managers’ licenses
Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) fined local insurer Euroins with RON 2.1 million (EUR 0.4 mln) and withdrew the licenses of the company's general manager and executive director, daily Bursa reported. Euroins was the fourth-biggest insurer in Romania by revenues in 2019, with a (...)

