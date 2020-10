RO farming group Holde Agri lists its shares on BVB

RO farming group Holde Agri lists its shares on BVB. The shares of Romanian agribusiness company Holde Agri Invest (HAI) started trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market on October 1. Over 1.62 million shares, representing 3.7% of the company's capital, were transferred on the first trading day. The traded value was RON 2.37 mln (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]