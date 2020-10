Anodin Assets Ups Its Holding In Prebet Aiud By 5.5%, To 21.6%

Anodin Assets Ups Its Holding In Prebet Aiud By 5.5%, To 21.6%. Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO), a manufacturer of precast products made of reinforced and prestressed concrete, said in a stock market report that Anodin Assets, a company almost entirely held by Ileana Motoc, has increased its holding in Prebet by 5.5%, reaching an ownership of 21.64% of Prebet’s share (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]