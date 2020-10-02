Romania Insurance Companies’ Gross Underwritings Grow 3.4% YoY To RON5.6B In 1H/2020

Insurance companies in Romania underwrote gross premiums of RON5.6 billion in the first half of 2020, up 3.4% from the same period in 2019, due exclusively to the positive evolution in the first quarter of the year, which saw the biggest value of the past years (RON2.95 billion) per data from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]