KPMG in Romania appoints three new partners

KPMG in Romania appoints three new partners. KPMG in Romania is pleased to announce the appointment of three new Partners: Bogdan Vlad and Nicoleta Rusu in our Audit Department, and Robert Maxim in Advisory. The new appointments reflect the continuing success of our business, in spite of the current difficult context, and our confidence (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]