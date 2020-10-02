Romania’s COVID-19 total case count rises by 2.343 to 132.001. HealthMin Tataru: State of emergency, not necessary, but to observe rules



As many as 2,343 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Friday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...)