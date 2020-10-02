PM Orban: Teachers who refuse to teach online have no place in education system

PM Orban: Teachers who refuse to teach online have no place in education system. Teachers who refuse to teach online “have no place” in the education system, said, on Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who emphasized that teachers have the obligation to adapt to any situation. “I cannot accept the idea that there are teachers who refuse to exercise their profession or their (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]