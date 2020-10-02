Bucharest Mayor-elect Nicusor Dan: It won’t happen again that the City Hall be an obstacle for the activity of the Ministry of Transport



The general mayor-elect of the Capital City Bucharest, Nicusor Dan (photo R) , on Friday stated that the City Hall will no longer be an obstacle for the Ministry of Transport, in situations such as those related to the issuance of an urban planning certificate. The clarifications were made (...)