But such increases are expected to fall to 4.68% in 2021 The gross wages at private companies increased by a year-on-year average of 6.79% in the first six months of 2020, according to PwC Romania’s PayWell Salary and Benefits 2020 Survey. The respondents estimated that the reported level of (...)