President Iohannis sends US counterpart Donald Trump “get well soon” message

President Iohannis sends US counterpart Donald Trump “get well soon” message. President Klaus Iohannis sent today his American counterpart Donald Trump a “get well soon” message, wishing him a full and speedy recovery, after the US President announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Agerpres informs. “My best wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]