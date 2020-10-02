President Iohannis sends US counterpart Donald Trump "get well soon" message

President Iohannis sends US counterpart Donald Trump "get well soon" message. President Klaus Iohannis sent today his American counterpart Donald Trump a "get well soon" message, wishing him a full and speedy recovery, after the US President announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "My best wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a full and swift recovery," Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter. Leaders from all over the world sent President Trump messages of goodwill on Friday, after he announced that he had contracted the novel coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," Donald Trump tweeted early on Friday. The announcement, which comes a month before the US presidential election, caused a storm in the media and international financial markets, international news agencies report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]