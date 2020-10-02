 
Romaniapress.com

October 2, 2020

President Iohannis sends US counterpart Donald Trump "get well soon" message
Oct 2, 2020

President Iohannis sends US counterpart Donald Trump "get well soon" message.

President Klaus Iohannis sent today his American counterpart Donald Trump a "get well soon" message, wishing him a full and speedy recovery, after the US President announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "My best wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a full and swift recovery," Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter. Leaders from all over the world sent President Trump messages of goodwill on Friday, after he announced that he had contracted the novel coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," Donald Trump tweeted early on Friday. The announcement, which comes a month before the US presidential election, caused a storm in the media and international financial markets, international news agencies report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Retail Sales Decline 1.2% on Month in August Retail sales in Romania dropped 1.2% on the month in August and 1.6% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, as sales of non-food items dropped 2.6% and fuel sales dropped 1.4%, data from the country’s statistics institute showed (...)

BBVA Decides to Keep Garanti Bank Romania Spanish group BBVA has decided to not sell Garanti Bank Romania and the deal with OTP Bank, which submitted a financial bid for the lender, has fallen through, market sources told Ziarul Financiar.

Romanian carmaker Dacia to unveil its first electric model on October 15 Romanian car producer Dacia will present its first electric model, Spring, on October 15 during the Renault eWays online event, dedicated to electric mobility. Dacia will start selling the electric model in the first half of 2021. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The Dacia Spring electric model will be (...)

Romania increases gas export capacity to Hungary Romania's gas export capacity to Hungary, through the Arad-Szeged interconnector, will increase from 0.75 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year to 1.75 bcm per year as of December 1, Economica.net reported. This increase includes the capacity envisaged under the first phase of the BRUA project, (...)

RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to list three new projects in October Romanian start-ups Oncochain, Mocapp, and Apiary Book will carry out funding campaigns on the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.com this month, Ziarul Financiar reported. They join two other projects announced for listing in the next period: Voxi Kids and Cassa Software. (...)

RO electro-IT retailer Altex gets EBRD financing for logistics centre's expansion Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex will borrow EUR 12 mln from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to expand its logistics center in Dragomiresti Vale near Bucharest. The loan, with a maturity of 8 years, plus a one-year grace period, will be used to finance/refinance (...)

Romanian budget revenues remain strong in September Romania's budget revenues increased in September compared to the same month last year, finance minister Florin Citu claims. September was the second month in a row when the budget revenues were higher, he said. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "We did what seemed to be impossible - increase budget (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |