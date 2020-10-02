ForMin Aurescu: I strongly recommend Romanian citizens abroad to opt for postal vote

ForMin Aurescu: I strongly recommend Romanian citizens abroad to opt for postal vote. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said at a press conference on Friday that he "firmly" recommends Romanians abroad, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, to opt for a postal vote in the parliamentary election scheduled for December. "Even though at the moment we only have two states that did not allow the external vote (on their territory - n.r.) - Malta and Nigeria -, there are many situations in which the authorities of the states of residence, in dialogue with the diplomatic and consular missions of Romania, have repeatedly recommended encouraging the vote by mail," said the Romanian top diplomat. Thus, he encouraged enrollment on the dedicated platform. "I want to strongly, insistently recommend that Romanian citizens residing abroad opt for postal voting and register on the votstrainatate.ro platform," he said. In this respect, he also spoke of "reservations" from Romanian citizens regarding online listing. In order to register as mail-in voters, Romanians must send their personal code number (CNP), copies of the documents attesting their residence in that country and the address where they want to receive the ballot paper. "There is no danger in terms of the safety of voter data. CNPs are encrypted when used in this electoral process. Personal data does not in any way reach any other institution for use for any other purpose. They are used strictly for the proper management and conduct of the electoral process, when we are talking in this case about postal voting," Aurescu said. The Foreign Minister also made it clear that Romanians residing abroad "will be able to vote at any station outside the country, regardless of whether or not they have registered in the electoral register". As regards the vote at the station, Aurescu showed that, following the registration of the nearly 4,000 Romanians on votstrainatate.ro, the decision was made to set up 12 stations in Brussels, Paris, Stuttgart, Bonn, Rome, Milan, the Hague, London, Manchester, Chisinau, Madrid, Barcelona. These polling places, he stressed, "are exclusively for the registrations on the votstrainatate.ro portal." The ForMin recalled that "there are a number of states, including those with Romanian communities, which have transmitted to the diplomatic and consular missions of Romania the agreement in principle for the organization of polling stations". These include France, Italy, Germany, Great Britain, Spain. "These agreements of principle that we have received from the host states, as well as the measures and conditions imposed, are valid for the moment, yet it cannot be ruled out that, depending on the evolution of the pandemic (...), the respective states of residence will revert to the information communicated. They can be reviewed and have some impact on how we will organize the electoral process outside the country, including the total number of stations that we will organize," Aurescu warned. Moreover, he stated that "this agreement of the authorities of the resident states cannot be the subject of political or diplomatic negotiations". The vote in the diaspora for the parliamentary election will take place for two days on 5 and 6 December, between 7:00 and 21:00, with the possibility of extension. According to votstrainatate.ro, 3,939 Romanians from outside the country were registered for the vote at a polling station, and almost 17,000 for the postal vote. The deadline for registering for a postal vote is 22 October, while the deadline for voting in the section was 21 September. According to the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, Romanians in the diaspora who have opted online to vote in person can change their choice, if they wish, to vote by mail by the deadline of October 22. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

