October 2, 2020

Frigate King Ferdinand, first warship the effigy of which is impressed on a medal of Romania
The National Museum of the Romanian Navy, in Constanta, hosted on Friday the festivity celebrating the official launch of the anniversary Medal "155 years since the birth of Ferdinand I - the Unifier / Frigate", informs a press release of the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN). According to the quoted source, the Medal "155 years since the birth of Ferdinand I - the Unifier / Frigate", done by State Mint, marks two special anniversaries for Romania's history pages, the anniversary of 155 years since the birth of King Ferdinand I, dubbed the Unifier in accordance with Romanian naming customs regarding rulers, and 90 years since the entry into the service of the Romanian Military Navy of the first warship that bore the name of the illustrious monarch, the destroyer "King Ferdinand", tradition continued today by the Frigate "King Ferdinand". The event saw the attendance of the former commanding officers of the King Ferdinand Frigate, the current commander and the Fleet command.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dan Mihaescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

