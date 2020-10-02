Klaus Iohannis hails at European Council announcement of start of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey

Klaus Iohannis hails at European Council announcement of start of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey. President Klaus Iohannis, present on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, reaffirmed solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and hailed the announcement regarding the start of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey, pleading for the finding of solutions through dialogue, shows a release sent by the Presidential Administration. "President Klaus Iohannis appreciated the intense diplomatic efforts conducted by the President of the European Council and the German Presidency of the Council of the EU in view of defusing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, efforts resulting with promising preliminary results in what regards dialogue between sides. The President of Romania reaffirmed solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and hailed the announcement regarding the start of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey, pleading for the finding of solutions, through dialogue, to the current situation. Furthermore, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized the necessity of a balanced and constructive approach of EU-Turkey relations, as well as the opportunity of an extended cooperation with Ankara, given the multitude of mutual interest topics," the release mentions. In what regards the situation in Belarus, President Iohannis reiterated his "profound preoccupation regarding the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters, the limiting of fundamental rights and illegal detentions." The President appreciated the will of the Belarusian people in fighting for their legitimate rights, emphasizing that "the elections were neither free, nor fair". In equal measure, President Iohannis showed that supporting civil society and independent media is necessary and "expressed support for the immediate adoption of substantial sanctions" against the Minsk regime. Referring to the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, President Iohannis said that it represents a flagrant violation of international law, supporting the start, at once, by the Russian Federation, of an impartial, ample and transparent investigation in view of bringing to justice those responsible, the quoted source also mentions. In regards to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, "the President of Romania reiterated his appeal to de-escalate the conflict and the resumption of political dialogue in view of identifying peaceful solutions, in accordance with international law. Furthermore, President Klaus Iohannis expressed support for the activity of the Minsk Group and supported a more active role of the European Union in solving the crisis," the release shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Retail Sales Decline 1.2% on Month in August Retail sales in Romania dropped 1.2% on the month in August and 1.6% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, as sales of non-food items dropped 2.6% and fuel sales dropped 1.4%, data from the country’s statistics institute showed (...)



BBVA Decides to Keep Garanti Bank Romania Spanish group BBVA has decided to not sell Garanti Bank Romania and the deal with OTP Bank, which submitted a financial bid for the lender, has fallen through, market sources told Ziarul Financiar.



Romanian carmaker Dacia to unveil its first electric model on October 15 Romanian car producer Dacia will present its first electric model, Spring, on October 15 during the Renault eWays online event, dedicated to electric mobility. Dacia will start selling the electric model in the first half of 2021. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The Dacia Spring electric model will be (...)



Romania increases gas export capacity to Hungary Romania's gas export capacity to Hungary, through the Arad-Szeged interconnector, will increase from 0.75 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year to 1.75 bcm per year as of December 1, Economica.net reported. This increase includes the capacity envisaged under the first phase of the BRUA project, (...)



RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to list three new projects in October Romanian start-ups Oncochain, Mocapp, and Apiary Book will carry out funding campaigns on the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.com this month, Ziarul Financiar reported. They join two other projects announced for listing in the next period: Voxi Kids and Cassa Software. (...)



RO electro-IT retailer Altex gets EBRD financing for logistics centre's expansion Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex will borrow EUR 12 mln from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to expand its logistics center in Dragomiresti Vale near Bucharest. The loan, with a maturity of 8 years, plus a one-year grace period, will be used to finance/refinance (...)



Romanian budget revenues remain strong in September Romania's budget revenues increased in September compared to the same month last year, finance minister Florin Citu claims. September was the second month in a row when the budget revenues were higher, he said. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "We did what seemed to be impossible - increase budget (...)

