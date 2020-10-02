Klaus Iohannis hails at European Council announcement of start of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey
Oct 2, 2020
President Klaus Iohannis, present on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, reaffirmed solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and hailed the announcement regarding the start of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey, pleading for the finding of solutions through dialogue, shows a release sent by the Presidential Administration.
"President Klaus Iohannis appreciated the intense diplomatic efforts conducted by the President of the European Council and the German Presidency of the Council of the EU in view of defusing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, efforts resulting with promising preliminary results in what regards dialogue between sides. The President of Romania reaffirmed solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and hailed the announcement regarding the start of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey, pleading for the finding of solutions, through dialogue, to the current situation. Furthermore, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized the necessity of a balanced and constructive approach of EU-Turkey relations, as well as the opportunity of an extended cooperation with Ankara, given the multitude of mutual interest topics," the release mentions.
In what regards the situation in Belarus, President Iohannis reiterated his "profound preoccupation regarding the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters, the limiting of fundamental rights and illegal detentions." The President appreciated the will of the Belarusian people in fighting for their legitimate rights, emphasizing that "the elections were neither free, nor fair". In equal measure, President Iohannis showed that supporting civil society and independent media is necessary and "expressed support for the immediate adoption of substantial sanctions" against the Minsk regime.
Referring to the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, President Iohannis said that it represents a flagrant violation of international law, supporting the start, at once, by the Russian Federation, of an impartial, ample and transparent investigation in view of bringing to justice those responsible, the quoted source also mentions.
In regards to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, "the President of Romania reiterated his appeal to de-escalate the conflict and the resumption of political dialogue in view of identifying peaceful solutions, in accordance with international law. Furthermore, President Klaus Iohannis expressed support for the activity of the Minsk Group and supported a more active role of the European Union in solving the crisis," the release shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)
