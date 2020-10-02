Foreign Minister Aurescu's message at the UN General Assembly high-level meeting on women's empowerment
Oct 2, 2020
Foreign Minister Aurescu's message at the UN General Assembly high-level meeting on women's empowerment.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu sent a message on behalf of Romania at the United Nations General Assembly high-level meeting on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women (Beijing +25), the Foreign Ministry said in a release on Friday.
The event titled "Accelerating the realization of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls" took place in the high-level segment of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.
Minister Aurescu said that the adoption, at the Fourth World Conference on Women held 25 years ago, of the Beijing Declaration and of the subsequent Platform for Action, is one of the major steps in developing a new long-term strategy for gender equality. He also pointed out that, despite the progress made so far, multiple obstacles remain both in terms of law and of prejudices.
"Women continue to work more, earn less, have fewer choices, be less represented in decision-making, and to experience discrimination and gender-based violence," the Romanian Foreign Minister said, and went on to highlight the need for decisive measures to accelerate progress in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a slowdown or even suspension of some of the vital work needed to advance the paramount goals in this area, as well as to the global rise in gender-based violence.
The Romanian top diplomat presented the positive impact that Romania's accession to international topical instruments has had at national level, mentioning that Romania has moved from a reactive to a pro-active approach in a way that ensures that the empowerment of women is instrumental to public life, as a key element for all aspects of the democratic transition.
"I am also proud to say that Romanian diplomacy scores very high with regard to gender balance, as we have more women diplomats then men and as the representation is quite equal in management positions, in our Headquarter and abroad," said Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.
He also referred to the promotion at national level of equal opportunities and treatment, both by law and in practice, and emphasized the importance of the policies developed by the Romanian Agency for Equal Opportunities between Women and Men for combating gender-based violence and promoting gender equality.
In the conclusion of his message, the Romanian Foreign Minister reiterated "Romania's full commitment to the protection and promotion of gender equality, and to the implementation of the legal international instruments in this field," as gender equality is essential to overcoming current and future crises and to building more equal, inclusive and resilient societies.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]