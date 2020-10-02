Foreign Minister Aurescu's message at the UN General Assembly high-level meeting on women's empowerment

Foreign Minister Aurescu's message at the UN General Assembly high-level meeting on women's empowerment. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu sent a message on behalf of Romania at the United Nations General Assembly high-level meeting on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women (Beijing +25), the Foreign Ministry said in a release on Friday. The event titled "Accelerating the realization of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls" took place in the high-level segment of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. Minister Aurescu said that the adoption, at the Fourth World Conference on Women held 25 years ago, of the Beijing Declaration and of the subsequent Platform for Action, is one of the major steps in developing a new long-term strategy for gender equality. He also pointed out that, despite the progress made so far, multiple obstacles remain both in terms of law and of prejudices. "Women continue to work more, earn less, have fewer choices, be less represented in decision-making, and to experience discrimination and gender-based violence," the Romanian Foreign Minister said, and went on to highlight the need for decisive measures to accelerate progress in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a slowdown or even suspension of some of the vital work needed to advance the paramount goals in this area, as well as to the global rise in gender-based violence. The Romanian top diplomat presented the positive impact that Romania's accession to international topical instruments has had at national level, mentioning that Romania has moved from a reactive to a pro-active approach in a way that ensures that the empowerment of women is instrumental to public life, as a key element for all aspects of the democratic transition. "I am also proud to say that Romanian diplomacy scores very high with regard to gender balance, as we have more women diplomats then men and as the representation is quite equal in management positions, in our Headquarter and abroad," said Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. He also referred to the promotion at national level of equal opportunities and treatment, both by law and in practice, and emphasized the importance of the policies developed by the Romanian Agency for Equal Opportunities between Women and Men for combating gender-based violence and promoting gender equality. In the conclusion of his message, the Romanian Foreign Minister reiterated "Romania's full commitment to the protection and promotion of gender equality, and to the implementation of the legal international instruments in this field," as gender equality is essential to overcoming current and future crises and to building more equal, inclusive and resilient societies.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Retail Sales Decline 1.2% on Month in August Retail sales in Romania dropped 1.2% on the month in August and 1.6% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, as sales of non-food items dropped 2.6% and fuel sales dropped 1.4%, data from the country’s statistics institute showed (...)



BBVA Decides to Keep Garanti Bank Romania Spanish group BBVA has decided to not sell Garanti Bank Romania and the deal with OTP Bank, which submitted a financial bid for the lender, has fallen through, market sources told Ziarul Financiar.



Romanian carmaker Dacia to unveil its first electric model on October 15 Romanian car producer Dacia will present its first electric model, Spring, on October 15 during the Renault eWays online event, dedicated to electric mobility. Dacia will start selling the electric model in the first half of 2021. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The Dacia Spring electric model will be (...)



Romania increases gas export capacity to Hungary Romania's gas export capacity to Hungary, through the Arad-Szeged interconnector, will increase from 0.75 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year to 1.75 bcm per year as of December 1, Economica.net reported. This increase includes the capacity envisaged under the first phase of the BRUA project, (...)



RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to list three new projects in October Romanian start-ups Oncochain, Mocapp, and Apiary Book will carry out funding campaigns on the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.com this month, Ziarul Financiar reported. They join two other projects announced for listing in the next period: Voxi Kids and Cassa Software. (...)



RO electro-IT retailer Altex gets EBRD financing for logistics centre's expansion Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex will borrow EUR 12 mln from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to expand its logistics center in Dragomiresti Vale near Bucharest. The loan, with a maturity of 8 years, plus a one-year grace period, will be used to finance/refinance (...)



Romanian budget revenues remain strong in September Romania's budget revenues increased in September compared to the same month last year, finance minister Florin Citu claims. September was the second month in a row when the budget revenues were higher, he said. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "We did what seemed to be impossible - increase budget (...)

