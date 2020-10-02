PM Orban: Any attempt to extend current Parliament's mandate will generate negative consequences

PM Orban: Any attempt to extend current Parliament's mandate will generate negative consequences. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban claimed on Friday that the extension of the mandate of the current Parliament will generate "negative consequences", since the current Legislature is "dominated" by the PSD (Social Democratic Party), which is "just as inclined to do harm to Romania". He was asked, in a press conference at the Ministry of Education, about the bill tabled in the Senate by MP Adrian Dohotaru which provides for the postponement of parliamentary elections for March 14, 2021. "In my opinion, the mandate of the current Parliament expires on 20 December and, taking into account the structure of the current Parliament, which is far from reflecting the current options of the population, reflects the options of 2016 that have no connection with today's options, the current Parliament, the sooner the mandate ends, the better for Romania. Romania needs a Parliament that is a true mirror of the needs and aspirations of Romanians. Any attempt to extend the mandate of the current Parliament will generate negative consequences for Romania, because the current Parliament is dominated by a PSD that is equally retrograde, equally broken by economic realities and equally inclined to do harm to Romania," Orban said. Asked if parliamentary elections could still be held on 6 December if it reached a number of 5,000 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus every day, he replied: "Our objective is to stop the increase in the number of cases, that's what we're fighting for, why make forecasts." "Of course we are prepared to deal with any situation, on the other hand, we can, through a joint effort, ensuring that we respect the simple rules that are not very complicated, we can stop the increase in the number of cases," the Prime Minister added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

