Senate Chairman on German Unity Day: Confident our friendship and cooperation relations will continue to grow

Senate Chairman on German Unity Day: Confident our friendship and cooperation relations will continue to grow. Acting Senate Chairman Robert Cazanciuc sent a message on Saturday, on the National Day of Germany, expressing his confidence that the two countries' relations of friendship and cooperation on multiple levels will continue to develop. "Dear German friends, on the occasion of the National Day of Germany, it gives me great pleasure to offer you, on behalf of the Senate of Romania, as well as on my own behalf, the most sincere congratulations. The relations between our countries are based on a close friendship and cooperation on many levels, particularly within the European Union. I am confident that they will continue to grow, and that by our joint contribution we will be able to successfully overcome the current global challenges. The warmest wishes for German Unity Day!," Cazanciuc said on Saturday in a Facebook video message delivered in German. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]