Oct 4, 2020
LocalElections2020/Defeated Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea:They won by fraud, I'll take the case further to court.
Defeated general mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea voiced her conviction that the right wing's win in the local elections of September 27 was the result of "fraud, falsification and rigging", and said that she will take this case further to court.
"A hug, a flower and thousands of thanks to the 250 thousand Bucharest who voted for me! I will carry you in my heart all my life! Regrettably, of the 1,800,000 registered voters, only 650,000 turned out to the polls. We were short of just 30,000 votes for me to continue my activity and projects - very little compared to the almost two million enfranchised Bucharesters. You can do the math, considering 1,200 polling stations, how many minutes would have had to be doctored the way they were, with felt pen or thicker ballpoint pen, and how many ballots cast for me would have had to be incorrectly registered as null and void. There are thousands of such ballots annulled at the Bucharest Municipal Electoral Bureau. No one wants to count them, everything wraps up today, the truth has been put under lid. What will I do next? I will try, according to my powers, to defend the citizens' votes, that is, the essence of democracy," Firea wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
Deploring the "unequal struggle" she is pitted in, she says she wants "the good of this city".
"It's them, with all the state institutions on their side, with all the visible and invisible buttons. And it's me, with the people on my side but without the necessary persuasive and institutional force. I will further seek justice but the way things look ... anyway, now that they have won through fraud, falsification and rigging, let them at least get to work. I want the good of this city, therefore I hope that the promises made during the campaign will be implemented quickly. Their marketing and PR stunts like the grand achievement of unlocking the City Hall's door, the replacement of the free Christmas fair with a paid access event, the announcement of failure incidents - this was already done until now, the release of the documents - they were all on the website ever since my term in office - the sacking of certain people, etc., all this cannot substitute the real accomplishments the voters of the providential right-wing candidate are expecting. Now I see that all the ministers are rushing to pledge support: plenty of money, projects over projects, investments in the ring road and the subway ... it's milk and honey flowing!," Firea wrote.
According to her, for almost a year since taking over at rule, the National Liberal Party "has deliberately cut the money due to the people of Bucharest".
"So as to get us in the doldrums! And now they come out publicly and state that there are debts to pay! That's what I have cautioned of day in and day out, saying that this will be the effect of the government's massacrating the budget: supplier credit, living in debt. They didn't invent the hot water in terms of funding! They just intentionally stopped it all summer to turn the people angry at me. Electricity and heat producer ELCEN (under the government's authority) produces heating energy and can just let it trickle to the district heating plants (during my term) or let it flow normally, as they do now, after winning through lies, manipulation, and fraud. This tells a lot about the character of these guys and how much they care about their fellow people. I wish you all good health, peace of mind, and joy as often as possible. I will stay by the people, both by those who voted for me and those whom I didn't convince or whose vote was distorted! Together with my colleagues, I will continue my fight for the good of the city in Parliament, where I will NOT skip work or doze off, as did the Bucharest deputy turned 'hot-water-in-the-cold-water-line-too' mayor," Gabriela Firea concludes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)
[Read the article in Agerpres]