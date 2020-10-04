 
October 4, 2020

Nadlac II border police stop 70 illegal migrants in their tracks in just one night
Border police caught a total of 70 migrants from three countries attempting to illegally cross Romania's border to Hungary on Friday night through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, aboard four separate vehicles, the Arad Border Police and the General Border Police Inspectorate said in a release on Saturday. Thus, police intercepted three separate groups of illegal migrants hiding in Turkish drivers' trucks: 12 Turkish citizens - eleven adults aged between 18 and 45, and a 4-year-old - in a semi-trailer that was officially transporting metal assemblies from Turkey to Poland; 31 migrants - 29 adults aged between 19 and 42 and two minors, aged 11 and 16, respectively, hailing from Syria and Turkey - hiding in a vehicle loaded with metal assemblies bound for Poland; 18 Turkish and Syrian citizens, ages 18 to 37, aboard a truck carrying aluminum rollers to Poland. Shortly after this, nine men from India, aged between 23 and 44, who had Romanian residence permits issued for work were discovered in the cargo compartment of a Romanian driver's minibus which was transporting OSB boards to Slovakia. The border police are investigating the migrants for the violation of the border regime, and the drivers for trafficking in migrants. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

