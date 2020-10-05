Romanian carmaker Dacia to unveil its first electric model on October 15

Romanian car producer Dacia will present its first electric model, Spring, on October 15 during the Renault eWays online event, dedicated to electric mobility. Dacia will start selling the electric model in the first half of 2021. The Dacia Spring electric model will be