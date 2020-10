RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to list three new projects in October

RO crowdfunding platform SeedBlink to list three new projects in October. Romanian start-ups Oncochain, Mocapp, and Apiary Book will carry out funding campaigns on the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.com this month, Ziarul Financiar reported. They join two other projects announced for listing in the next period: Voxi Kids and Cassa Software. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]