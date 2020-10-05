RO FinMin claims economic support package amounts to over 7% of GDP in 2020

RO FinMin claims economic support package amounts to over 7% of GDP in 2020. Romania's economic support package will exceed 7% of GDP this year, finance minister Florin Citu announced in a Facebook post. This would result in about RON 75 bln (more than EUR 15 bln) injected in the local economy. The finance minister said the Government has already