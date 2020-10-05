German online fashion unicorn reaches EUR 100 mln sales in first year on Romanian market

German online fashion unicorn reaches EUR 100 mln sales in first year on Romanian market. German online fashion retailer About You has sold more than 3 million items to over 600,000 customers in the first year since its launch on the Romanian market. Its local revenues thus reached over EUR 100 million. For comparison, Swedish group H&M, the biggest (brand) fashion retailer on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]