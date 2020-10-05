Risk expert believes Romania should join the Banking Union even without adopting the Euro

Risk expert believes Romania should join the Banking Union even without adopting the Euro. Romanian should consider joining the Banking Union even if the country is not yet part of the Eurozone, Deloitte Risk Advisory Partner Dimitris Goranitis writes in an opinion piece. The move would bring several important benefits for the local banking sector and would allow Romania to gain a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]