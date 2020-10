Forty Management Buys 40,000 Sqm Land in Bucharest for EUR8.2M

Real estate developer Forty Management has reached an agreement with Butan Gas Romania to acquire a land of approximately 40,000 square meters located in the Straulesti area in Bucharest, for an estimated EUR8.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]