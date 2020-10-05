 
Number of suspended businesses down by almost 27 pct in first eight months of 2020 (ONRC)
Number of suspended businesses down by almost 27 pct in first eight months of 2020 (ONRC).

The number of companies that have suspended their activity decreased, in the first eight months of 2020, by 27.41% compared to the similar period of 2019, reaching 7,104, according to data published by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC). Most companies that suspended their activity between January and August 2020 were from Bucharest, respectively 734 (down 24.49% compared to the same period in 2019), followed by the counties of Cluj, with 480 suspended companies (down by 6.43%), Iasi and Timis - 297 companies, down by 18.18%, respectively 19.95%, and Brasov - 293 (-9.29%). At the opposite end, the least suspensions were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (26, down by 33.33%, compared to January - August 2019), Giurgiu (47, -56.48%) and Gorj (48, down by 53.85%). According to the quoted source, there were no increases in the number of suspensions in any county, while the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Giurgiu (-56.48%), Mehedinti (-55.91%), Gorj (- 53.85%) and Vrancea (-53.76%). By fields of activity, the highest number of suspensions was registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 1,947 (-35.57%), in other service activities - 773 suspensions (-13.73%) ) and in professional, scientific and technical activities - 575 suspensions (-27.40%). In August, as many as 927 company suspensions were registered, most of them in Bucharest - 93 and in the counties of Constanta - 81 and Cluj - 44.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

