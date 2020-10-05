Football coach Mircea Lucescu honored with dedicated Romfilatelia postal stationery set

Football coach Mircea Lucescu honored with dedicated Romfilatelia postal stationery set. Mircea Lucescu, one of Romania's most successful football coaches, is being honored by the National Stamp Company Romfilatelia with a dedicated postal stationery set, the company said in a release on Monday. "As a sign of respect and appreciation for the values of Romanian sport, Romfilatelia includes Mr. Mircea Lucescu's performance under the banner 'Romanians we are proud of' by launching the postal stationery set dedicated to him," the release states. "Victories are also a feat of the spirit, not just talent, and you must learn to love the beauty of sports battle!," is an adage by the renowned football manager. "Romfilatelia thanks Mircea Lucescu for the unique moments offered to all the Romanians during his entire career as a footballer and coach, as his determination, hard work and talent made millions of fans from all over the world chant his name," the statement concludes. Lucescu, currently the manager of the Ukrainian team Dynamo Kyiv which entered the Champions League groups under his guidance, visited the Romfilatelia headquarters at the end of August especially to start the "Legendary Champions" project. Mircea Lucescu's record as a coach includes the European Super Cup with Galatasaray, the UEFA Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk, champion titles with Rapid, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Shakhtar Donetsk (but also the Ukrainian Cup and Supercup), the Russian Super Cup with Sankt Petersburg, and Ukraine's Super Cup with Dynamo Kyiv. Other high-profile Romanian athletes will also be included in Romfilatelia's "Legendary Champions" project, such as the former goalkeeper Helmut Duckadam. Tennis player and coach Virginia Ruzici and épée fencer Ana-Maria Popescu were recently honored by dedicated issues, and in November the company will mark the 90th anniversary of the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation, with Olympic champions Camelia Potec and Diana Mocanu slated for dedicated postal stationery sets. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]