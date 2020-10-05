 
PSD's Firea: Government stopped hot water for Bucharesters during entire campaign, pre-campaign period
PSD's Firea: Government stopped hot water for Bucharesters during entire campaign, pre-campaign period.

The incumbent mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, claimed on Monday that "during the entire campaign and pre-campaign period the hot water was stopped," so that the population would be "hostile" towards her, and added that "now money can be found", and the "Prime Minister is admitting that the large issues cannot be solved." "I wish that he [Nicusor Dan, mayor-elect - e.n.] has a successful mandate, because the success of a mayor means success and accomplishments for citizens. Under no form am I a cynical person, as those in the USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity] or the PNL [National Liberal Party], who only wanted the harm of citizens, just so I leave the City Hall. Even last night, the Prime Minister admitted - children and fools always speak the truth - the fact that in Bucharest the large issues cannot be solved, issues that have been left idle for 30 years, unless by a tight collaboration between the City Hall and the Government. (...) I am glad that Mr. Orban finally says I'm right, the truth is slowly but surely coming out," said Gabriela Firea at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). She claimed, in context, that the "Government has intentionally tormented citizens so she would be removed from the City Hall." "The entire campaign and pre-campaign period the hot water was stopped intentionally by the Government, slowing provisions to a drip to the CETs [Thermal Electrical Plants], so the population would be hostile towards me, even thought the thermal agent is produced by the CETs, which subordinate to the Government. And yes, the trash dumps are competent to the Environment Ministry, so by the Government, and yes, traffic cannot be resolved unless investments are made to Bucharest's ring road. Behold, now money can be found. They didn't allow us to lend not even from private banks. (...) I see that now everything is possible. I also see that in fact citizens were tormented for a year by the PNL Government so that I am removed from the City Hall. If it happened thus, then at least the coming period milk and honey should flow in Bucharest, I would want that, because I want Bucharesters to fare well," said Firea. Asked if she supports the delaying of parliamentary elections for next year, she said: "Depending on the epidemiological context. We are always told health is most important and yes, for us health really was and is most important."AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

