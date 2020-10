JLL: Reactivation of Office Spaces Is Inevitable and Gaining Momentum

Nearly 60% of employees miss their office, especially among millennials, and while there is a lot of talk about remote work as a new trend set by the coronavirus, the reactivation of office spaces is inevitable and is gaining momentum, real estate consultants of JLL Romania said