Romanian teams among finalists at EU Datahon 2020

Romanian teams among finalists at EU Datahon 2020. Two teams from Romania are among the twelve finalists of this year’s EU Datathon, the EU open data competition. The finalist teams compete in four categories according to the challenge their proposal addresses: ‘A European Green Deal’ (Challenge 1), ‘An economy that works for people’ (Challenge (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]